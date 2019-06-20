UNICEF DR Congo Ebola Situation Report North Kivu and Ituri - 09 June 2019

Highlights

• On May 30th, the United Nations activated the System-Wide Scale-Up for Ebola response for an initial period of three months. The activation targets health zones in the DRC in which transmission is occurring and likely to occur, with the possibility of including other geographical areas should the disease spread.

• On June 4th , the Minister of Health launched the process for the development of the joint national Strategic Response Plan (SRP) IV against EVD in cooperation with WHO, UNICEF and other partners covering a six-months period until the end of December 2019.

• On June 7 th, a new confirmed case death has been reported in Rwampara health zone (Hoho health area), Ituri province, after 115 days without any new confirmed cases.

• On June 11th, the Uganda’s Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed a case of Ebola Virus Disease in Uganda.

Situation in Numbers

2,062 total reported cases (MoH, 09 June 2019)

1,968 confirmed cases (MoH, 09 June 2019)

575 children <18 among confirmed cases (MoH, 09 June 2019)

1,296 deaths among confirmed cases (MoH, 09 June 2019)

14,697 contacts under surveillance (MoH, 09 June 2019)

UNICEF Ebola Response Appeal US$ 50.15 million

Key Epidemiological Developments

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continues to take place in the provinces North Kivu and Ituri, both affected by conflict and armed violence.

As of June 9th, a total of 2062 confirmed (1,968) and probable (94) EVD cases have been reported, of which 1,390 died (case fatality ratio 67 per cent).

During the past weeks, reports indicate that the number of new confirmed cases remained the same during the week 22 (May 27th to June 2nd) as in the previous week and decreased in week 23 (June 3rd to 9th). A diminution of new confirmed case is observed in the last two weeks in comparison to previous two weeks (142 vs 209 cases).

The proportion of new confirmed cases listed as contacts remains low (53 per cent on average in the last 3 weeks). During the last 3 weeks transmission remained most intense in three main hotspot areas: Mabalako (28 per cent of new confirmed cases), Butembo (22 per cent) and Katwa (15 per cent). Collectively, these health zones account for the majority (65 per cent) of the 230 cases reported in the last 21 days. In the last three weeks, 230 new cases were reported in 68 health areas in 11 health zones of North Kivu and Ituri. A new confirmed case was reported in Rwampara health zone, after 115 days without any new case notification.

Of the total cases with recorded sex and age, 54 per cent (1,123) are female. Among these, 58% are childbearing age (15-49 years). 22 per cent (435) of total cases are children under 5.

The number of healthcare workers affected has risen to 113 (5 per of total cases), with 6 new cases reported in the last 3 weeks.

On June 11th, the Uganda’s Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed a case of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Uganda. The confirmed case was a 5-year-old child from the Democratic Republic of the Congo who travelled with his family on 9th June 2019. He died over the night and the Ugandan authorities subsequently identified two other cases — family members of the deceased. His 3-year-old brother and 50-year-old grandmother have Ebola and have been isolated at a hospital near the border.