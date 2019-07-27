UNICEF DR Congo Ebola Situation Report North Kivu and Ituri - 07 July 2019

Highlights

On June 23th, in Butembo, UNICEF celebrated the International Widows Day by raising awareness among 3,000 widows and orphans on preventive measures against Ebola Virus Disease (EVD).

On June 30th, a case who had travelled overland from Beni was confirmed in Ariwara, close to the borders with Uganda and South Sudan. This is the first confirmed case in this health zone. UNICEF immediately deployed a rapid response team.

On July 13th, the Ebola Strategic Response Plan 4 covering the period from July to December 2019 was finalized in Goma and validated by the Minister of Health.

Situation in Numbers

2,522 total reported cases

(WHO, July 16th 2019)

2,428 confirmed cases

(WHO, July 16th 2019)

684 children <18 among confirmed

cases (MoH, July 14th 2019)

1,604 deaths among confirmed cases

(WHO, July 16th 2019)

18,676 contacts under surveillance

(MoH, July 16th 2019)

UNICEF Ebola Response Appeal

US$ 50.15 million

Key Epidemiological Developments

With more than 1,500 deaths among confirmed cases since the declaration of the outbreak in August 2018, the Ebola virus continues to spread within several health Zones of North Kivu and Ituri provinces, both affected by conflicts and humanitarian crisis.

As of July 16th, a total of 2,522 EVD cases were reported, among which 2,428 confirmed and 94 probable cases. More the two third of EVD confirmed cases died: 1,698 deaths, among which 1,604 confirmed and 94 probable cases (global case fatality ratio 67 per cent).

During the reporting period (June 24th to July 07th), 171 new confirmed cases were reported, thus representing a feeble decrease from the previous two weeks (171 vs 185).

The proportion of new confirmed cases listed as contacts remained low and slightly decreased in comparison to the previous period (54,8 per cent on average in the last three weeks4 against 56 per cent during the previous three weeks).

During the last three weeks, Beni passed to be the major hotspot for EVD transmission (36 per cent of new confirmed cases, in comparison to 15 per cent of the previous three weeks) followed by Mabalako (22 per cent in comparison to 35 per cent of the previous three weeks). Collectively, these two health zones account for the majority (58 per cent) of the 250 new cases reported in the last twenty-one days.

On June 30th, a new confirmed case who had travelled overland from Beni was confirmed in a health area of Ariwara, a newly affected health zone in the Ituri province, more than 460 kilometres north of Beni, close to borders with Uganda (20 km) and South Sudan (70 km). In addition, on July 14th a confirmed case coming from Beni was reported in the city of Goma.

Out of the 23 health zones affected by EVD5 since the beginning of the outbreak (August 2018), 17 health zones of North Kivu and Ituri reported at least one confirmed EVD case in the last three weeks, with 70 EVD affected health areas (among which 7 new health areas where affected during the last two weeks).

Despite a slight decrease during the last two weeks in comparison to the previous two weeks (25.7 per cent vs 27.5 per cent), the proportion of EVD deaths at community level remains significant, with more than one confirmed case out of four dying in the community.

Disaggregated data by gender and age shows that, out of the 2,321 total cases recorded, 56.5 per cent (1,313) are female, among these, 59 per cent are childbearing age (15-49 years); and fifteen (15) per cent are children under 5 (346 children).

Six (6) healthcare workers were affected by EVD during the last two weeks, reaching a total of 128 health personnel affected since the beginning of the epidemic outbreak (5 per cent of total cases).