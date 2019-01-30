UNICEF DR Congo Ebola Situation Report North Kivu and Ituri - 06 January 2019

Highlights

• The WHO Director General, accompanied by the Minister of Health and the Humanitarian Coordinator, visited Beni. Key points discussed during their visit included the relocation of the coordination center to Goma at the end of January 2019 and the third component of the strategic response plan, among other topics.

• UNICEF DRC continues to reinforce its presence on the ground to respond to the expanding outbreak in North Kivu and Ituri provinces. As of 06 January 2019, 78 UNICEF staff are deployed on the ground, in addition to local actors and partners. An additional 103 staff are under recruitment to support the response.

• On 06 January 2019, the first baby to be born in an Ebola Treatment Center was delivered in Beni. Baby Sylvana’s mother contracted EVD during her pregnancy and was admitted to the ETC in December. Although cured and discharged from the ETC, she agreed to give birth in the ETC given the risk that the virus was transmitted to the baby. Baby Sylvana was tested twice for EVD, with both tests showing negative results.