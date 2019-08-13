UNICEF DR Congo Ebola Situation Report North Kivu and Ituri - 05 August 2019

Highlights

First August 2019 marked one year since the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo declared the Ebola outbreak. UNICEF, WHO, OCHA and WFP Principals issued a joint statement to reaffirm their strong commitment to support the Government in intensifying the overall EVD response.

Following the declaration of the death of the second EVD confirmed case in Goma, Rwanda closed its borders with DRC for a few hours. An additional two confirmed cases were reported in Goma, thus resulting in total four confirmed cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

From 25 to 27 July, UNICEF organized an internal evaluation of its contribution to the EVD response under SRP3 and is adjusting its strategy to better respond to the needs of the current epidemiological dynamics under SRP4.

Situation in Numbers

2,763 total reported cases (MoH, 04 August 2019)

2,669 confirmed cases (MoH, 04 August 2019)

753 children <18 among confirmed cases (MoH, 04 August 2019)

1,755 deaths among confirmed cases (MoH, 04 August 2019)

18,651 contacts under surveillance (MoH, 04 August 2019)

UNICEF Ebola Response Appeal - US$ 126 million

Key Epidemiological Developments

Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) transmission continues to spread within several health zones of North Kivu and Ituri provinces, both affected by conflicts and humanitarian crisis.As of 04 August, a total of 2,763 EVD cases were reported, among which 2,669 confirmed and 94 probable cases. More than the two third of EVD confirmed cases died: 1,849 deaths, among which 1,755 confirmed and 94 probable cases (global case fatality ratio 67 per cent). During the reporting period, the number of new reported confirmed cases remained almost the same with 174 new confirmed cases in weeks 28 and 29 and 169 in the weeks 30 and 31.

The epidemics spread in one new health zones and touched two health areas for the first time. Out of the 26 health zones affected by EVD since the beginning of the outbreak (August 2018), 16 health zones (62 per cent) of North Kivu and Ituri reported at least one confirmed EVD case in the last three weeks.

During the last three weeks, a total of 260 confirmed cases were reported, with the majority coming from the health zones of Beni (46 per cent) and Mandima (21 per cent).

During the reporting period, the new affected health zone, Nyiragongo, has reported three cases. The first case was a 46-year-old man coming from Bunia city, admitted on 30 July to the ETC with advanced symptoms and died the following day. The two other cases were related to the first one: his young son and his spouse. In Butembo, there was a slight increase in the number of cases over a large geographical area. A significant challenge remains the inaccessibility due to insecurity particularly in Kalunguta and Vohuvi health zones where 15 confirmed cases were reported.

After the declaration of the death of the second EVD confirmed case in Goma on 01 August, the Rwandan government closed its border with Goma for few hours. This act raised fears and panic among the border population of both countries. In addition, two new confirmed cases were reported in Goma, related to the second case already died, thus reaching the number of four confirmed cases.

The proportion of new confirmed cases listed as contacts remained low and sensibly decreased in comparison to the previous period (51 per cent on average in the two previous weeks against 42 per cent during the two last weeks).

Although the proportion of EVD deaths at community level remains high and worrying, a decreased is observed in comparison to the previous two weeks: 22.5 per cent during week 30 and 31 in comparison to 27.5 per cent during the previous fourteen days.

Disaggregated data by gender and age shows that, out of the 2,763 total cases recorded, 57 per cent (1,562) are female and among these 60 per cent are childbearing age (15-49 years). Twenty-eight per cent (787) are children aged less than 18 years.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, 149 health personnel have been EVD infected (5 per cent of total cases) and among these ten during the reporting period.