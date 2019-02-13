UNICEF DR Congo Ebola Situation Report North Kivu and Ituri - 03 February 2019

Highlights

The Ebola outbreak in DRC continues, with Katwa health zone reporting 54 per cent of the 91 new confirmed cases in the last two weeks. The total number of affected health zones remains 19.

The Ethics Committee of the Public Health School at the University of Kinshasa authorized the use of Ebola vaccines for pregnant and breastfeeding women, and children under age one.

Personnel of the judiciary in Beni, who had stopped their judicial inspections since the Ebola outbreak, resumed their duty thanks to a risk awareness briefing and provision of hygiene equipment by UNICEF in accordance with a request from the MONUSCO Justice Support Section.

In cooperation with WHO, a social sciences research hub is being established to support the Ebola response through support and sharing the results of social sciences research that is being conducted.

A manual for the feeding of infants and young children in the context of the Ebola outbreak has been issued by the Ministry of Health with the financial support by UNICEF.

UNICEF is currently working with the MoH, WHO and other partners to develop the new joint response plan (version 3) for a six-month period from 01 February to 31 July 2019

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

785 total reported cases (MoH, 03 February 2019)

731 confirmed cases (MoH, 03 February 2019)

215 children <18 among confirmed cases (MoH/WHO, 03 February 2019)

430 deaths among confirmed cases (MoH, 03 February 2019)

6,154 contacts under surveillance (MoH, 03 February 2019)

UNICEF Ebola Response Appeal US$ 25.76 M

Key Epidemiological Developments

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is the second largest known outbreak in history, with 731 confirmed cases so far. Children and women continue to be disproportionately affected by the outbreak, with children under 18 accounting for 30 per cent of confirmed and probable cases with reported age and sex, and women accounting for 59 per cent. Approximately half of cases among children are under age five. The outbreak is currently taking place in the provinces North Kivu and Ituri, both affected by conflict and armed violence. According to WHO risk assessments, the risk of EVD spreads to other areas is very high, due to extensive travels between affected areas as well as travels to the rest of the country and neighbouring countries.

During the reporting period, a total of 91 new confirmed EVD cases were reported, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 731, which is a 14 per cent increase since the last report (640 confirmed cases). The total number of deaths reaches 430 individuals, an increase of almost 16 per cent compared to the previous report (total of 372 deaths). The global case fatality rate among confirmed cases is at 59 per cent with a higher EVD-related mortality rate for women than for men (female/ male ratio is 1.4). According to WHO, a total of 65 health care workers have been affected by Ebola since the start of the epidemic and 21 health workers have died. During the reporting period, five health workers were newly infected with EVD. A total of 265 individuals with confirmed EVD infection have recovered from the disease.

The significant increase in confirmed cases and deaths can be partly attributed to resistance against response activities in the three health areas most affected in Katwa health zone, which is currently the epicentre of the disease. In each town or area, the outbreak has different drivers. The outbreaks in Butembo and Katwa health zones are partly being driven by transmission in private and public health centres, with about a fifth of patients reporting contact with a health care facility before the onset of illness. Other individuals are typically infected within communities. No more cases were reported in Komanda health zone since 10 January 2019 and no new cases were reported in the two recently affected health zones, Manguredjipa and Kayna in North Kivu province during the reporting period.

A new strategy has been adopted regarding the epidemiological surveillance at entry points, which serves to stop the dissemination of the virus from one area to another. This strategy comprises 24 h/ 7-day surveillance operations at entry points under the accompaniment by security forces and includes the following priority entry points: OPRP, Kanyabayonga, Mukulia, Kasindi foner, Foner Komanda, Ituri bridge and Mabakese. The strategy is already being implemented at four entry points (OPRP, Mukulia, Foner Kasindi, Kanyaboyanga) and is still awaiting implementation at the other entry points due to the lack of police officers.

The Ethics Committee of the Public Health School at the University of Kinshasa authorized the use of Ebola vaccines for pregnant women (after 90 days of pregnancy) and breastfeeding women as well as children under age one. Since the beginning of vaccinations against Ebola on 08 August 2018, a total of 73,309 individuals at increased risk of EVD infection (health workers, persons who had contact with EVD infected individuals, contact of contacts, and EVD frontline workers) have been vaccinated in North Kivu and Ituri provinces, reaching almost 98 per cent of the current (dynamic) target of 74,899 and falling short by 1,590 persons.3