DR Congo
UNICEF DR Congo Ebola Situation Report #60 North Kivu, Ituri and South Kivu - Reporting Period: 27 April - 10 May 2020
Highlights
- On 27 April, UNICEF’s psychosocial team provided support to contacts in Ndindi site in Beni, where a new case was confirmed, and worked with the community to increase acceptance of the extension of their stay on the site for an additional 21 days.
- During the vaccination campaign against measles in five health areas of Beni, UNICEF mobilized 90 Community Animation Cells and supported a press conference to ensure the population was fully aware of the importance of children vaccination. In total, 28,935 children were vaccinated.
- On 2nd May, UNICEF distributed Non-Food Items and WASH kits to 260 Internally Displaced Persons’ households settled in seven camps around Mangina.
- As part of strengthening capacities of the health system, while UNICEF distributed medicines and equipment to general hospitals and reference health centers in North Kivu, the 12 UNICEF-supported pediatricians trained 166 health workers in Ituri and 221 in North Kivu on pediatric care and nutrition practices.