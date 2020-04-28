UNICEF DR Congo Ebola Situation Report #58 North Kivu, Ituri and South Kivu - Reporting Period: 30 March - 12 April 2020

Highlights

• Halfway into the SRP4.1 and 52 days without any Ebola confirmed cases (from 18 February), one new Ebola case was reported in Beni, on 10 April 2020, followed by another on 12 April. In reaction to these new cases, in a context marked by COVID-19 and with the end of Ebola expected to be declared on 12 April, the community is questioning the reasons for this resurgence and has shown resistance to response workers.

• In response to this resurgence, UNICEF strengthened the existing Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) team in Beni with two additional staff members coming from Butembo and Mangina. The RCCE strategy is working actively with the Community Animation Cells (CAC) and the civil society to address community resistance, follow up of contacts and facilitate the other essential response activities.

• As for Pillar 3, on 7 April, UNICEF and its partner Consortium de l’Agriculture Urbaine de Butembo (CAUB) officially handed over WASH infrastructures built in Butembo and benefitting to 2,800 people.

• In Beni, to prepare a large-scale U-report campaign, UNICEF has briefed over 3,000 persons involved in community engagement on the U-report platform.

• At the Coordination level, UNICEF is involved in the finalization of a transitional strategy that will be implemented during 90 days after the official announcement of the end of the epidemic.