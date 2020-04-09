UNICEF DR Congo Ebola Situation Report #57 North Kivu, Ituri and South Kivu - Reporting Period: 16 – 29 March 2020

Key epidemic numbers (WHO, 29 March 2020)

0 new confirmed cases

3,310 confirmed cases

922 children <18 among confirmed cases

2,130 deaths among confirmed cases

1,161 Ebola survivors

Key figures

15 implementing partners, including 12 national actors

916 community workers and mobilizers

44 community radio partners 470 psychosocial agents, including caregivers, in UNICEF-run nurseries

63 IPC/WASH supervisors and 291 hygienists for decontaminations

28 nutritionists and 4 supervisors in Ebola Treatment Centers (ETC)

**Highlights*:

Following the DRC President’s statement on the new virus COVID-19 in the country, some Ebola response activities were impacted and put on hold. In the meantime, UNICEF has worked on a new strategy to adapt its programming to the new context in the different EVD-affected zones.

In this context, UNICEF Communication teams adapted its messages and activities to focus on COVID-19 prevention. For instance, UNICEF briefed 204 CAC members, 15 journalists from seven local radio stations in Mangina, and involved 18 radios in Butembo and 19 in Beni.

As the end of the epidemic is expected for 12th April 2020, Ebola Treatment Centers and UNICEF-supported nurseries started to close their doors. Consequently, UNICEF scaled down its presence in the field and closed its Biakato and Komanda antennas.

UNICEF continued to provide psychosocial support to Ebola survivors: in Mambasa, for example, the team organized two psychological debriefing sessions for 89 survivors who benefited from active listening, supportive psychotherapy and psychoeducation.