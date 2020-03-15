UNICEF DR Congo Ebola Situation Report #56 North Kivu, Ituri and South Kivu - Reporting Period: 2 - 15 March 2020

Key epidemic numbers

(WHO, 15 March 2020)

0 new confirmed cases

3,310 confirmed cases

922 children <18 among confirmed cases

2,130 deaths among confirmed cases

Key figures

18 implementing partners, including

12 national actors

916 community workers and mobilizers

50 community radio partners

470 psychosocial agents, including caregivers, in UNICEF-run nurseries

63 IPC/WASH supervisors and 291 hygienists for decontaminations

28 nutritionists and 4 supervisors in Ebola Treatment Centers (ETC)

Highlights

• With more than 21 days without any new Ebola Virus Desease (EVD) reported cases, the end of the epidemic may be in sight. The follow-up of all EVD remaining contacts ended on 9 March when all contacts could leave the isolation site of Kanzulinzuli and reintegrate in their communities.

• Thousands of people fled Biakato, most of them by foot, towards main cities in North Kivu and Ituri. On the road, they transited by Mangina where UNICEF team set up nine tents, in less than 24 hours, to provide essential basic services such as drinking water, sanitation facilities and non-food items.

• UNICEF continued to closely work with the Ebola survivors. On 8 March, in occasion of the International Women's Day, the Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) team organized a motorized caravan and a workshop with 39 Ebola survivors to raise awareness on the importance of EVD prevention measures, community engagement, gender equity and the respect of women rights. In Beni and Butembo, 167 survivors received psychological individualized and peer-support to improve their emotional well-being and facilitate their reintegration in the community.

• As part of Pillar 3 interventions, in Beni, UNICEF and its partner Service National d’Hydraulique Rurale, completed the construction of seven boreholes benefitting at least 3,500 people.