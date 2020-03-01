UNICEF DR Congo Ebola Situation Report #55 North Kivu, Ituri and South Kivu - Reporting Period: 17 February to 01 March 2020

Key epidemic numbers

1 new confirmed case

3,310 confirmed cases

922 children <18 among confirmed cases

2,130 deaths among confirmed cases

Key figures

18 implementing partners, including 12 national actors

916 community workers and mobilizers

50 community radio partners

470 psychosocial agents, including caregivers, in UNICEF-run nurseries

63 IPC/WASH supervisors and 291 hygienists for decontaminations

28 nutritionists and 4 supervisors in Ebola Treatment Centers (ETC)

Highlights

Despite the recent arrival in Beni of internally displaced persons (IDPs) fleeing insecurity in Mangina, the epidemic spread could be controlled and only one new Ebola case was registered during the reporting period.

In Mangina, the improved security situation allowed IDPs to progressively return to their villages of origin. UNICEF staff was redeployed to the area and activities resumed, including the measles campaign in Aloya during which, within five days, over 80 per cent of children aged 6 to 59 months were vaccinated.

As part of Pillar 3 interventions, UNICEF-supported implementing partners built three water sources and two impluviums in Mabalako and Mandima health zones. They also built 20 latrines and established a maintenance committee in five schools in Lwemba (Mandima).