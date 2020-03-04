UNICEF DR Congo Ebola Situation Report #54 North Kivu, Ituri and South Kivu - Reporting Period: 3 to 16 February 2020

Key epidemic numbers

3,309 confirmed cases (WHO, 16 February 2020)

922 children <18 among confirmed cases (WHO, 16 February 2020)

2,130 deaths among confirmed cases (WHO, 16 February 2020) @ UNICEF DRC

Key figures

18 implementing partners, including 12 national actors

916 community workers and mobilizers

140 community radio partners

470 psychosocial agents, including caregivers, in UNICEF-run nurseries

63 IPC/WASH supervisors and 291 hygienists for decontaminations

28 nutritionists and 4 supervisors in Ebola Treatment Centers (ETC)

Highlights

Insecurity in Mabalako, Mangina and Biakato has resulted in the displacement of about 20,000 people to Beni and its surroundings, especially in EVD hotspot areas. To facilitate contacts follow-up, a new isolation site was opened in Kanzulinzuli, gathering 54 high-risk contacts. UNICEF ensured WASH infrastructures and supply as well as psychosocial support, including recreation activities for children and adolescents.

During the annual Amani Festival held in Goma from 14 to 16 February, Infection Prevention and Control/Water, Hygiene and Sanitation (IPC/WASH) teams sensitized more than 200,000 people on EVD prevention measures. In addition, more than 2,000 peoples accepted to join the U-Report platform, for exchanging on EVD-related issues.

In Mabalako, the Education team in collaboration with the local government Educational institution (EPST) distributed WASH, school and didactic kits and 70 copies of the Guidance Notes on the prevention and control of EVD in 41 schools, benefitting more than 12,600 children and teachers.

As part of Pillar 3 interventions, eight WASH micro-projects are ongoing in several EVD-affected areas. Projects include the construction of boreholes, water sources, latrines in schools and small bridges.

In Lwemba (Biakato), in response to the massive IDPs influx coming from Mangina, UNICEF distributed school kits and installed a temporary learning space, ensuring access to school for 1,410 internally displaced children.