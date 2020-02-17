UNICEF DR Congo Ebola Situation Report #53 North Kivu, Ituri and South Kivu - Reporting Period: 20 January to 2 February 2020

Key epidemic numbers

3,305 confirmed cases (WHO, 2 February 2020)

920 children <18 among confirmed cases (WHO, 2 February 2020)

2,127 deaths among confirmed cases (WHO, 2 February 2020)

Key figures

31 implementing partners, including 18 national actors

2,470 community workers and mobilizers

140 community radio partners

1,112 psychosocial agents, including caregivers, in UNICEF-run nurseries

19 IPC/WASH supervisors and 471 hygienists for decontaminations

34 nutritionists and 4 supervisors in Ebola Treatment Centers (ETC)

Highlights

• On 24 January, the new Strategic Response Plan 4.1, covering the period from January to June 2020, was launched in Goma. The document calls for the definitive elimination of Ebola in the affected zones and the strengthening of heath system supported by a transition plan for the post Ebola period.

• During the reporting period, nine cases, from the same transmission chain, were reported in Beni health zone. UNICEF enhanced its response efforts and redeployed staff from the Rapid Response Team and other duty stations to support the intensification of Risk Communication and Community Engagement activities.

• In Butsili and Bunzi health areas (Beni), contacts of recent Ebola cases tend to gather in the same sites thus facilitating the response teams’ work, allowing for an efficient follow-up and a rapid medical treatment in the event of the appearance of symptoms. In these sites, UNICEF ensures that a specific psychosocial support is provided to contacts, especially to women and children.

• On 24 January, UNICEF marked the 2nd edition of the International Education Day and, in close cooperation with the governmental partner, sensitized almost 2,000 students and 50 teachers in Komanda and Mambasa on the Guidance Note for the prevention and control of Ebola in schools.

• On 28 January, in Goma, UNICEF organized an internal workshop to plan a child protection strategy as part of the Pillar 3 interventions and to build a sustainable approach for the next few months. The sessions stressed the importance of continuing to work with a number of Psychosocial Assistants, who, once trained, will work on children protection monitoring at community level and on case identification and referral for assistance.