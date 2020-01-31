UNICEF DR Congo Ebola Situation Report #52 North Kivu, Ituri and South Kivu - Reporting Period: 5 to 19 January 2020

Key epidemic numbers

3,295 confirmed cases (WHO, 19 January 2020)

919 children <18 among confirmed cases (WHO, 19 January 2020)

2,118 deaths among confirmed cases (WHO, 19 January 2020)

Key figures

36 implementing partners, including 17 national actors

2,470 community workers and mobilizers

140 community radio partners

1,112 psychosocial agents, including caregivers, in UNICEF-run nurseries

19 IPC/WASH supervisors and 471 hygienists for decontaminations

34 nutritionists and 4 supervisors in Ebola Treatment Centers (ETC)

Highlights

On 17 January, Canada's Minister for International Development visited the Afia Himbi health center and the Ebola Operation Center in Goma. She took the opportunity to announce a funding package for the Ebola response, which included CAD$ 10 million for UNICEF with the aim of strengthening the health system.

UNICEF expanded its mission in the at-risk health zone of Nia-Nia. As part of its prevention activities, UNICEF sensitized 2,570 persons (including 1,337 women) on hygiene promotion measures and the Ebola vaccine.

As part of the new geographical vaccination protocol, UNICEF Risk Communication and Community Engagement teams are developing new communication strategies to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Press conferences and sensitization campaigns in each subcoordination also took place in line with this strategy.