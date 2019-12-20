UNICEF DR Congo Ebola Situation Report #49 North Kivu, Ituri and South Kivu - Reporting Period: 25 November to 08 December 2019

Highlights

 A series of security incidents occurred in Beni since 19 November. Attacks on the World Health Organization (WHO)/Ministry of Health bases in Mangina and Biakato on 27 November resulted in the slow-down in Ebola response activities of all agencies. UNICEF maintained core staff in all three sub-offices to continue essential activities.

 Following security incidents that affected the Ebola response UNICEF DRC Country Representative came on mission to Goma and visited Beni, Mangina, Biakato and Butembo with the Ebola Coordinator to support the teams and review plans to ensure the delivery of essential interventions in this heightened new context of insecurity.

 Following insecurity and the increasing number of community deaths in Lwemba, 74 high-risks contacts including 26 women and 30 children arrived in Bunzi health area in Beni. UNICEF provided them with two tents, WASH kits and non-food items (NFI). An additional 30 people from Lwemba, Biakato and Alima arrived in Mambasa where they are staying with relatives - 18 of them are contacts who are supported by UNICEF.

 Daily activities of the sub-coordination teams have resumed in Beni and Mangina.

Key epidemic numbers

3,206 confirmed cases (WHO, 08 December 2019)

896 children <18 among confirmed cases (WHO, 08 December 2019)

2,091 deaths among confirmed cases (WHO, 08 December 2019)

Key figures

36 implementing partners, including 17 national actors

2,775 community workers and mobilizers

140 community radio partners

1,112 psychosocial agents, including caregivers, in UNICEF-run nurseries

90 IPC/WASH supervisors and 433 hygienists for decontaminations

34 nutritionists and 4 supervisors in Ebola Treatment Centers (ETC)

Ebola Response Appeal (Pillars I and III)

US$ 125.6 million

Epidemiological overview

With an additional 21 new confirmed cases in the last two weeks, a total of 3,324 Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) cases were reported as of 08 December 2019, among which 3,206 confirmed and 118 probable cases. Two thirds (2,209) of EVD cases died (global case fatality rate is 66 per cent). Of the total confirmed and probable cases, 56 per cent (1,873) were female and 28 per cent (939) were children.