20 Dec 2019

UNICEF DR Congo Ebola Situation Report #49 North Kivu, Ituri and South Kivu - Reporting Period: 25 November to 08 December 2019

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 08 Dec 2019
preview
Download PDF (1018.74 KB)

Highlights

 A series of security incidents occurred in Beni since 19 November. Attacks on the World Health Organization (WHO)/Ministry of Health bases in Mangina and Biakato on 27 November resulted in the slow-down in Ebola response activities of all agencies. UNICEF maintained core staff in all three sub-offices to continue essential activities.

 Following security incidents that affected the Ebola response UNICEF DRC Country Representative came on mission to Goma and visited Beni, Mangina, Biakato and Butembo with the Ebola Coordinator to support the teams and review plans to ensure the delivery of essential interventions in this heightened new context of insecurity.

 Following insecurity and the increasing number of community deaths in Lwemba, 74 high-risks contacts including 26 women and 30 children arrived in Bunzi health area in Beni. UNICEF provided them with two tents, WASH kits and non-food items (NFI). An additional 30 people from Lwemba, Biakato and Alima arrived in Mambasa where they are staying with relatives - 18 of them are contacts who are supported by UNICEF.

 Daily activities of the sub-coordination teams have resumed in Beni and Mangina.

Key epidemic numbers
3,206 confirmed cases (WHO, 08 December 2019)
896 children <18 among confirmed cases (WHO, 08 December 2019)
2,091 deaths among confirmed cases (WHO, 08 December 2019)

Key figures
36 implementing partners, including 17 national actors
2,775 community workers and mobilizers
140 community radio partners
1,112 psychosocial agents, including caregivers, in UNICEF-run nurseries
90 IPC/WASH supervisors and 433 hygienists for decontaminations
34 nutritionists and 4 supervisors in Ebola Treatment Centers (ETC)

Ebola Response Appeal (Pillars I and III)
US$ 125.6 million

Epidemiological overview

With an additional 21 new confirmed cases in the last two weeks, a total of 3,324 Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) cases were reported as of 08 December 2019, among which 3,206 confirmed and 118 probable cases. Two thirds (2,209) of EVD cases died (global case fatality rate is 66 per cent). Of the total confirmed and probable cases, 56 per cent (1,873) were female and 28 per cent (939) were children.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.