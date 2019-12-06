UNICEF DR Congo Ebola Situation Report #48 North Kivu, Ituri and South Kivu - Reporting Period: 10 to 24 November 2019

Highlights

In Beni, the FARDC’s military campaign against the ADF is affecting the civilian population. During the reporting period, the number of civilian casualties has significantly increased, resulting in population displacement, the slow-down of response activities in Beni and Oicha health zones and a rising insecurity in the city of Beni. On 26 November,

UNICEF temporarily redeployed non-essential Ebola coordination staff from Beni to other Sub-Coordinations.

On 27 November, the Ebola response Sub-Coordinations’ living quarters in Biakato and Mangina, were attacked in what appears to have been a simultaneous targeted operation. Three EVD response workers and a policeman were killed, and six other people were injured in Biakato. UNICEF relocated all its 11 staff based in Biakato to Goma. A similar measure was adopted for the eight non-essential staff based in Mangina.

A new string of community deaths in Lwemba are suspected as likely EVD cases, although collective efforts by Ebola response teams and negotiators have not yet managed to gain access and community acceptance for Ebola activities in-situ. The last attempt of physically entering Lwemba resulted in high-risk contacts fleeing to Beni, Oicha and Mangina and this hotspot remains the single greatest challenge to avoid another flare-up which would reverse gains over the previous four months.

On 20 November, to mark World Children's Day, UNICEF organized many events in schools including in hotspot areas like Bingo (Mabalako Health Zone). In total, UNICEF celebrated this special day together with more than 7,500 school children in Ebola affected zones.