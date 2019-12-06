UNICEF DR Congo Ebola Situation Report #48 North Kivu, Ituri and South Kivu - Reporting Period: 10 to 24 November 2019
Highlights
In Beni, the FARDC’s military campaign against the ADF is affecting the civilian population. During the reporting period, the number of civilian casualties has significantly increased, resulting in population displacement, the slow-down of response activities in Beni and Oicha health zones and a rising insecurity in the city of Beni. On 26 November,
UNICEF temporarily redeployed non-essential Ebola coordination staff from Beni to other Sub-Coordinations.
On 27 November, the Ebola response Sub-Coordinations’ living quarters in Biakato and Mangina, were attacked in what appears to have been a simultaneous targeted operation. Three EVD response workers and a policeman were killed, and six other people were injured in Biakato. UNICEF relocated all its 11 staff based in Biakato to Goma. A similar measure was adopted for the eight non-essential staff based in Mangina.
A new string of community deaths in Lwemba are suspected as likely EVD cases, although collective efforts by Ebola response teams and negotiators have not yet managed to gain access and community acceptance for Ebola activities in-situ. The last attempt of physically entering Lwemba resulted in high-risk contacts fleeing to Beni, Oicha and Mangina and this hotspot remains the single greatest challenge to avoid another flare-up which would reverse gains over the previous four months.
On 20 November, to mark World Children's Day, UNICEF organized many events in schools including in hotspot areas like Bingo (Mabalako Health Zone). In total, UNICEF celebrated this special day together with more than 7,500 school children in Ebola affected zones.
In Nia Nia, 1,200 school children celebrated this day for the first time with UNICEF Rapid Response Team. Deployed since the beginning of the month in this at-risk health zone, the team is implementing preparedness activities and rehabilitated a water source benefitting more than 100,000 people.
Key epidemic numbers
- 3,185 confirmed cases (WHO, 24 November 2019)
- 892 children < 18 among confirmed cases (WHO, 24 November 2019)
- 2,081 deaths among confirmed cases (WHO, 24 November 2019)
Key figures
- 36 implementing partners, including 17 national actors
- 2,775 community workers and mobilizers
- 140 community radio partners
- 1,112 psychosocial agents, including caregivers, in UNICEF-run nurseries
- 90 IPC/WASH supervisors and 433 hygienists for decontaminations
- 34 nutritionists and 4 supervisors in Ebola Treatment Centers (ETC)
Ebola Response Appeal (Pillars I and III)
- US$ 125.6 million
Epidemiological overview
With an additional 16 new confirmed cases in the last two weeks, a total of 3,303 Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) cases were reported as of 24 November 2019, among which 3,185 confirmed and 118 probable cases. More than two thirds (2,199) of EVD cases died (global case fatality rate remains 67 per cent). Of the total confirmed and probable cases, 56 per cent (1,862) were female and 28 per cent (935) were children.