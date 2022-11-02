UNICEF Democratic Republic of the Congo Upsurge of violence in Rutshuru territory, DRC Sit Rep # 2, 27-31 October 2022

Highlights

• Intense fighting between the FARDC and the M23 reached Rutshuru and Kiwanja localities on 27 October. Both localities are under control of M23 while fighting continue further north & south along the RN2 (Rutshuru-Goma axis)

• 16,319 households (90,894 people) have been forced to move mainly towards Lubero and Nyiragongo territories

• Despite the very volatile and unpredictable environment, UNICEF and partners continue to provide assistance to the most vulnerable in WASH, child protection, health, education, nutrition.

Situation Overview

After a period of relative calm the last few months, intense fightings between FARDC and M23 restarted on 20 october in Rutshuru territory and significantly intensified since Wednesday 26 October.

On 27 october, as the M23 pushes to expand its area of control, the fightings reached Rutshuru and Kiwanja. Both localities were taken over by the M23 while fighting still continues further south along the RN2 (Rutshuru-Goma axis) towards Rugari about 35km away from Goma. Consequently, massive population displacements have been reported.

As of 31 october, according to IOM’s DTM rapid assessments, a total of 16,319 households (90,894 people) have beed forced to move along three main axes: Lubero axes (9,723 households mainly in host communities), Nyiragongo axes (5,242 households mainly in collective centers) and Tongo axes (1,354 households mainly in collective centers). In Nyiragongo territory alone, nearly 10,000 new displaced households have arrived between 24 and 30 October concentrating mainly in Munigi, Kanyaruchinya and Kibati health areas.