UNICEF Democratic Republic of the Congo Situation Report No. 2 (Ebola): 14 February 2021

Overview

On 7 February 2021, the Minister of Health of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) announced that a new Ebola fatality has been confirmed in Butembo, North Kivu province, in the eastern part of the country. The dead woman is the 42-year old wife of an Ebola survivor from Biena Health Zone, 90 km south-west of Butembo;

As of 14 February, there were 4 confirmed cases: a 60-year-old man who passed away on 10 February in the same Health Zone (Biena) as the first case; a 22-year-old woman and a 22-year-old nurse who were in contact with the first case at the Matanda Hospital in Butembo. They are both currently in isolation at the Katwa General Hospital, waiting to be transferred to an Ebola Treatment Centre;

Two children under 5 are among other suspected cases;

On 10 February, the first batch of supplies arrived in Butembo from UNICEF’s warehouse in Goma. The 68 cubic metres shipment contains personal protective equipment (gloves, coveralls), disinfecting equipment (including chlorine sprayers), thermometers and tarpaulins;