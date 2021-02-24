DR Congo
UNICEF Democratic Republic of the Congo Situation Report No. 2 (Ebola): 14 February 2021
Overview
On 7 February 2021, the Minister of Health of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) announced that a new Ebola fatality has been confirmed in Butembo, North Kivu province, in the eastern part of the country. The dead woman is the 42-year old wife of an Ebola survivor from Biena Health Zone, 90 km south-west of Butembo;
As of 14 February, there were 4 confirmed cases: a 60-year-old man who passed away on 10 February in the same Health Zone (Biena) as the first case; a 22-year-old woman and a 22-year-old nurse who were in contact with the first case at the Matanda Hospital in Butembo. They are both currently in isolation at the Katwa General Hospital, waiting to be transferred to an Ebola Treatment Centre;
Two children under 5 are among other suspected cases;
On 10 February, the first batch of supplies arrived in Butembo from UNICEF’s warehouse in Goma. The 68 cubic metres shipment contains personal protective equipment (gloves, coveralls), disinfecting equipment (including chlorine sprayers), thermometers and tarpaulins;
UNICEF has just drafted its response strategy, which will include 7 areas of intervention: (1) Risk Communication and Community Engagement; (2) Improving access to water, hygiene and sanitation, and infection prevention and control in health facilities and in the community; (3) Psychosocial support; (4) Mitigating the risks of gender-based violence and sexual exploitation and abuse for vulnerable women and girls while facilitating appropriate care for survivors; (5) Nutritional support; (6) Meeting specific basic needs and continued access to basic social services; and (7) Social science analysis for appropriate and accountable response.