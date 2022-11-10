UNICEF Democratic Republic of the Congo Situation Report #3 (Upsurge of violence in Rutshuru territory): 01 to 07 November 2022

Highlights

The security situation remained relatively calm in the Rutshuru territory through the reporting period, following the arrival of the M23 in Rutshuru center and Kiwanja on 29 October 2022.

At least 188,000 persons have been displaced since the clashes resumed on 20 October 2022, many of whom live in highly precarious conditions.

Despite the very volatile and unpredictable environment, UNICEF and partners continue to provide assistance to the most vulnerable in WASH, child protection, health, education, nutrition and non-food item (NFI) distribution.

Situation Overview

The security situation has been relatively calm, but volatile and unpredictable during the reporting period. Occasional clashes between armed groups and M23 continue on certain axes and the FARDC are using newly deployed air assets. Almost all of Rutshuru and Rwanguba health zones are controlled by M23.

A large part of the population in these health zones has been forcibly displaced in the Nyiragongo territory (localities of Kibati, Kanyaruchinya and Munigi), Bambo health zone of Rutshuru and north towards the southern parts of the Lubero territory (Kayna health zone). Multiple evaluations have been launched by humanitarian actors, and the number of displaced is still evolving with continued movements. Slow and limited returns have also been noticed. At least 188,000 persons have been displaced since the clashes resumed on 20 October.

The IDP site Rwasa II in Kiwanja that hosted around 24,000 persons has been completely dismantled and looted and the population invited to return to their villages by the M23 authorities.

Access to M23 areas is currently in discussion with all the different parties. The inter-Congolese dialogue is expected to start in Nairobi on 21 November 2022.

Many of the displaced live in extremely rudimentary and overcrowded conditions, as they have constructed makeshift shelters from leaves or plastic sheeting. Some are living in collective centres, such as schools, churches or just outside health care centres. In addition, the possibility of a major cholera epidemic remains highly likely with an increase in the number of suspected cases in Kanyaruchinya and significant rumours of cholera in Rutshuru.

Further, a part of the population has remained in zones with high tensions and occasional confrontations limiting the access and an increased risk of an extremely deteriorating humanitarian situation in these areas.