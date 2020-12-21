UNICEF Democratic Republic of the Congo Humanitarian Situation Report No. 9 - September 2020

Highlights

• The child protection situation continues to be out of a concern in Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu Provinces, due to persistence of armed clashes. 42 grave violations have been documented in the territory of Beni (Nord Kivu), while in Ituri, 75 girls and 9 boys have been victims of protection incidents. In Shabunda (South Kivu), protection actors observed an increase of SBVG cases.

• As of 30st September, 119 confirmed cases of Ebola, of which 53 deaths, have been reported as a result of the DRC’s 11th Ebola outbreak in Mbandaka, Equateur province. UNICEF continues to provide a multi-sectoral response in the affected health zones.

• 83,981 suspected measles cases, of which 1,382 deaths, have been reported across the Democratic Republic of the Congo since the beginning of the year.

• As of September, South Kivu became the first province to report the highest number of suspected cases of cholera (5,232) since the beginning of the year 2020.

• 34,236 people affected by humanitarian crises in Ituri and North-Kivu provinces have been provided life-saving emergency packages in NFI/Shelter through UNICEF’s Rapid Response (UniRR).