UNICEF Democratic Republic of the Congo Humanitarian Situation Report No. 8 - August 2020

Highlights

• Four provinces alone account for 90% of cases of Cholera (12,803 suspected cases), namely North Kivu, South Kivu, Tanganyika and Haut-Katanga.14,153 suspected cases, of which 201 deaths, have been reported across the Democratic Republic of the Congo since the beginning of the year.

• In South Kivu province, UNICEF continues to face continuous challenges to provide humanitarian assistance to people displaced due to conflicts in Mikenge, Minembwe and Bijombo (Haut Plateaux). Security and logistical constraints are important and limit the access of humanitarian actors.

• 57,499 people affected by humanitarian crises in Ituri and North-Kivu provinces have been provided life-saving emergency packages in NFI/Shelter through UNICEF’s Rapid Response (UniRR).

• As of 30st August, 109 confirmed cases of Ebola, of which 48 deaths, have been reported as a result of the DRC’s 11th Ebola outbreak in Mbandaka, Equateur province. UNICEF continues to provide a multisectoral response in the affected health zones