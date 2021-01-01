DR Congo
UNICEF Democratic Republic of the Congo Humanitarian Situation Report No. 11: November 2020
Attachments
Highlights
As of 18st November, the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) confirmed the end of the latest Ebola outbreak in Equateur Province in the north-west of the country. The 11th outbreak to hit the DRC since 1976, and the second in Equateur in less than two years, killed 55 people and infected 130. 2 children died and 11 were infected.
As of 30th November 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak has affected 22 out of the 26 provinces in the DRC, with a total of 12,987 confirmed cases. Compared to October, 1,657 additional people have been affected by Covid-19. Kinshasa continues to be the most affected province with 10,008 cases.
In Ituri Province, 286 cases of bubonic plague, including 27 deaths were reported since August.
67,815 people affected by humanitarian crises in Ituri and North-Kivu provinces have been provided with NFI life-saving emergency packages through UNICEF’s Rapid Response (UniRR). Since January 2020, UniRR's interventions have provided assistance to 499,788 peoples (110% of yearly target for 2020).