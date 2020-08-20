UNICEF Democratic Republic of the Congo Humanitarian Situation Report No. 5 - May 2020

Highlights

• UNICEF-supported nutritional surveillance and early warning sentinel sites (SNSAP) issued 73 alerts (14%) across the DRC during the month of May. This represents a 20% increase in the number of health zones in nutritional alert compared to the previous month.

• In Ituri province, a resurgence of violence from active militia groups led to the displacement of an estimated 200,000 persons in Mahagi,

Djugu and Irumu territories, since April 2020.

• During the reporting period, Haut – Katanga province faced an outbreak of cholera cases around the city of Lubumbashi with a total of 607 cases recorded, of which 19 deaths were reported. In response to the outbreak, UNICEF continues to support patient care through the provision of drugs and Cholera Treatment Centers (CTC)

• UNICEF provided life-saving emergency packages in NFI/shelter through a rapid response mechanism to nearly 90,000 people affected by humanitarian crises.

• As of 31st May, 3,317 confirmed cases of Ebola, of which 2,134 deaths, have been reported as a result of the DRC’s 10th Ebola outbreak in North Kivu and Ituri provinces. UNICEF continues to provide a multisectoral response in the affected provinces