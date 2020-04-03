UNICEF Democratic Republic of the Congo Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2 - February 2020

Highlights

• As of February, the measles outbreak continues to affect 26 provinces of the DRC with 34,314 recorded cases. The age group of less than 5 years remains the most affected age group in the whole country in 2020 with 62 per cent of cases.

• In February, 227,390 people, of which 43,000 children, have been affected by torrential rains and flooding of the Lualaba River in Lomami province. The floods have destroyed 6,678 houses, flooded 18 health structures, and damaged 72 schools, leaving over 21,170 children (8,983 girls) out of school

• In February 2020, through its rapid response mechanism (UniRR), UNICEF has provided life-saving emergency packages in nonfood items (NFIs) and shelter to a total of 9,122 households or 45,610 people whose survival is threatened by humanitarian shocks in Ituri, North Kivu and Tanganyika.