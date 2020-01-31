UNICEF Democratic Republic of the Congo Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1 - January 2020

Highlights

• UNICEF Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) launched it’s 2020 Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) with a funding appeal of $262 million to support UNICEF’s nutrition, health, WASH, child protection, education, Rapid Response, and communication for development response

• In 2020, the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance increased to 15.6 million, compared to 12.8 million people in 2019

• The resurgence of violence in Ituri province has forced more than 200,000 new arrivals in spontaneous Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) sites surrounding Djugu, Mahagi, and Irumu territory. It is estimated that over 750,000 persons have been displaced since the beginning of the crisis