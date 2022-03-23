UNICEF Democratic Republic of the Congo Humanitarian Situation Report No. 9 for October and November 2021

Highlights

An alarming recurrence of measles was recorded in nine health zones in the Maniema province, 5,361 cases and 97 fatalities were recorded.

A total of 119 Monkeypox cases including 13 deaths were reported in the Tunda health zone.

UNICEF and partners provided non-food items (NFI) and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) packages to 52,381 people (7,754 households), in Beni, Lubero and Rutshuru territories.

Attacks by the Armed Forces of the Republic of Congo (FARDC) against armed groups in Masisi and Lubero, as well as suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) incursions in Beni and Ituri, displaced 33,500 people (5,641 households).

The security situation in Ituri province substantially deteriorated, resulting in increased humanitarian needs and vulnerabilities among the internally displaced persons (IDP).

Situation in Numbers

9,800,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance (OCHA, Revised HRP 2021*)

19,600,000 people in need (OCHA, Revised HRP 2021*)

5,300,000 IDP (Revised HRP 2021*)

4,155 cases of cholera reported since January (Ministry of Health)

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF appeals for US$ 384 million to sustain the provision of humanitarian services for women and children in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). UNICEF expresses its sincere gratitude to all public and private donors for the contributions received to date. However, the 2021 HAC has a funding gap of 75 per cent, with significant funding needs in nutrition, health, WASH, education, and communication for development.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

North Kivu

During the reporting period, the security situation was dominated by the continuation of FARDC operations against the armed groups, particularly against the Alliance des Patriotes pour un Congo Libre et Souverain (APCLS) in Masisi, MaiMai in Lubero, and the attacks by the alleged ADF in Beni and Ituri. More than 33,500 people (5,641 household) were displaced. Human rights violations were perpetrated, including killings, abduction, looting (including health centres), and destruction of civilian homes. Moreover, in Lubero territory 1,278 households displaced from Mangiyo and Fatuwa villages, following clashes between the Nduma Defense of Congo (NDC) and Forces Patriotiques Populaires (FPP).

After a lull, more than 1,500 households (7,500 people) returned to Katanda early November. However, the returnees were facing difficult conditions. Challenges related to lack of housing and basic services, restricted access to farming and economic activities which left the returnees in a precarious situation.

UniRR and partners assisted 7,754 households (52,381 people) with provisions of NFI and WASH packages in Beni,

Lubero and Rutshuru.

South Kivu

In Moyens plateaux Fizi territory, clashes between armed groups were repeatedly reported. The violence resulted in killing of civilians, looting of livestock and burning of houses. Displacement of 25,900 people (4,077 households) were observed in different locations (Baraka, Bitobolo, Ibumba, Lweba, Mukolwe, and Lusenda). UNICEF and partners provided life-saving support to 1,509 displaced households in Baraka through NFI, WASH supplies and cholera packages. Following the reinforcement of FARDC and the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), return movement of the displaced population was observed at the end of October.

In Hauts-Plateaux de Fizi and Mwenga, security situation remained intense in Minembwe and Itombwe health zones, respectively. Incidents involving armed groups were reported and the exact number of displaced persons was unknown due to security and access challenges.

In Kalehe, the intensified military operations in Masisi caused the displacement of more than 33,000 people in Ziralo.

While in Kabre and Shabunda, more than 1,264 households were displaced in Bakisi and Ninja due to the clashes between armed groups (between the coalition of Lukoba and Mabala against the group of Blaise Kafanyambiyo).

Through UniRR, UNICEF distributed non- food items and water sanitation and hygiene packages to 2,023 households, including insecticide treated mosquito net for 1,094 pregnant and lactating women.

In Maniema, measles outbreak was declared in Maniema province, a total of 5,361 measles cases including 97 deaths (1.8 per cent fatality rate) were reported with an alarming resurgence of measles in nine health zones (Bikenge, Kipaka, Karomo, Kunda, Mbutu, Mobanga, Saburi, Sengamali and Penegori). Monkeypox with a total of 119 cases including 13 deaths were reported in Tunda health zone.

Ituri

The security situation in Ituri province had deteriorated significantly over the past two months, as violence by the armed groups in Djugu and Irumu territories had intensified, leading to 130,000 people displaced. The situation was hampered humanitarian assistance with limitation of access, temporary suspension of activities including evacuation of staff. As a result, humanitarian needs and vulnerabilities increased among the internally displaced persons.

In Djugu territory, repeated attacks by the Cooperative for Development of the Congo (CODECO) were reported, 26 people killed (including 16 children) and 50,000 people displaced (including 27,000 children). In Irumu, Boga-Chabi area, nearly 20,000 people were displaced. While, in southern Irumu (Komanda-Luna-Tchabi triangle) attacks attributed to Patriotic Force and Integrationist of Congo (FPIC) and alleged ADF displaced 45,000 people in Gety Komanda, Lolwa and the outskirts of Bunia. The pace of displaced people returning to Mahagi was slowed down due to the reemergence of armed groups activities around the border of Djugu. Between October and November, 15,000 returnees have been prevented from returning.

Tanganyika

Despite the overall situation remained calm in Tanganyika, security condition in Nyunzu and Kalemie deteriorated due to FARDC operations against Mai-Mai factions. In northern part of Nyunzu, 4,400 households were forcibly moved to different locations. In addition, in the south of Nyunzu, the return of Twa militia had destabilized security and stability of the area with sporadic attacks which caused the population to make precautionary moves toward Manono and central Nyunzu. While, Kongolo territory continued to experience the incursion by Mai-Mai, 870 households were displaced. Moreover, in Kalemie territory, repeated incursions by Apa na pale, 400 displaced households were reported. In addition, due to the closure of the IDP sites in Kalemie, 1,193 households (4,571 people) were relocated to villages on the Eliya, Lukwangulo, and Tabacongo axes.

UNICEF and its partner UniRR distributed NFI and WASH kits to 1,944 returnee households on the South Lukuga axis (Ngombe-Ngoy-Makumbo) and to 3,453 displaced households in Kisengo center, North Lukuga, Nyuzu territory.