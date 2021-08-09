DR Congo
UNICEF Democratic Republic of the Congo Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3 for March 2021
Attachments
Highlights:
Following the confirmation of Ebola resurgence in eastern DRC, UNICEF deployed additional staff and sent medical equipment and supplies to North Kivu. In March, 11 suspected cases of Ebola Virus Disease have been reported, including 5 deaths. The 42-day countdown to the declaration of the end of the epidemic has thus begun as of Monday, March 22.
In March 2021, 8,936 people affected by humanitarian crises in Ituri and Tanganyika provinces have been provided with Non-Food Items (NFI) life-saving emergency packages through UNICEF’s Rapid Response (UniRR).
As of 31th March 2021, the COVID-19 outbreak has affected 23 out of the 26 provinces in the DRC, with a total of 28,196 confirmed cases.