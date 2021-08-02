UNICEF Democratic Republic of the Congo Humanitarian Situation Report No. 6: January - June 2021

Highlights

• During the first six months of 2021, armed conflicts have intensified in the eastern provinces, especially in North-Kivu and Ituri, where the state of siege was declared from May 6. This insecurity has deepened the protection and GBV risks of children, while further limiting humanitarian access to areas where almost 350,000 additional people havefled their homes.

• The eruption of Mount Nyiragongo on May 22, 2021 led to 32 deaths and the destruction of 3,629 houses in Goma, while the evacuation on May 27 led to the displacement of around 234,000 persons. During the last week of May, UNICEF provided a life-saving assistance in displacement areas (Sake, Minova, Rutshuru), with priority given to assistance at the community level in WASH, Cholera response and Child protection.

• As of June 30, 2021, as the third wave of COVID-19 continues to gain intensity, the DRC has reported 41,240 confirmed cases of and 928 deaths • As of June 30, 2021, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has reported a total of 3,599 cholera cases, with 92 deaths.