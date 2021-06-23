UNICEF Democratic Republic of Congo Humanitarian Situation Report No. 07 (Volcano Eruption Goma): 12-20 June 2021

Highlights

• With the return of most of the displaced persons to Goma, UNICEF is shifting from a life-saving assistance in displacement areas to an assistance at community level in the return areas (Goma, Karisimbi and Nyiragongo). The response is focusing on WASH, rapid response to cholera and education.

• UNICEF is providing access to water through water-trucking to approximately 34,666 persons daily, while rehabilitating the water network allowing more than 130,000 people to regain access to a regular and quality water supply in the northern neighborhoods of Goma.

• UNICEF is accompanying the back-to-school of 840 children whose schools were affected by the eruption in Goma. through the set-up of 8 temporary classrooms in three elementary schools of Goma

• Surveillance, investigation, and response activities to suspected cholera cases continue in 4 priority areas (Goma, Karisimbi, Nyiragongo and Kirotshe) with a visible effect on the reduction of suspected cholera cases in Kirtoshe health zone.

Situation Overview

The sudden eruption of Mount Nyiragongo on the evening of 22 May 2021, led to two lava flows towards Kibumba park as well as Buhene and Kibati in the North-East of Goma, DRC. 32 people died as a direct result of the eruption (either burned by the lava or asphyxiated by fumes), including three children, while 40 have been reported missing1 , and 3,629 houses were burned. Seven schools, including five primary schools2 and two secondary schools, and 4 health centers3 have been destroyed by the volcanic eruption. While a renovation of the water supply has been undertaken, two neighborhoods remain deprived of access to safe water in Goma.

The evacuation of ten eastern neighbourhoods of Goma city on 27 May led to the displacement of around 234,000 people in DRC. 4 On 7 June, the Governor of North Kivu ordered the return of displaced population due to the volcanic eruption. As of 20 June,it is estimated that a majority of displaced persons have returned in Goma either to their homes or to be sheltered in the site of Kanyarychinya, site identified by the provincial authorities to host 575 households of the 3,629 households that lost their home. The sites where displaced persons where hosted in Sake are now all empty, but some very few families may still be sheltered in Sake by family members.

Humanitarian needs remain important, considering the destruction of basic social services in the northeastern part of Goma city, and the large scale of the poulation movements:

• WASH : The water network in Goma has been severely affected by the lava flow reducing drastically the water available in Goma and increasing the risk of waterborne diseases and cholera outbreaks.