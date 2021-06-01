UNICEF Democratic Republic of Congo Humanitarian Situation Report No. 04 (Volcano Eruption Goma): 1 June 2021

Situation Overview

The sudden eruption of Mount Nyiragongo on the evening of 22 May 2021, led to two lava flows towards Kibumba park as well as Buhene and Kibati in the North-East of Goma, DRC. 32 people died as a direct result of the eruption (either burned by the lava or asphyxiated by fumes), including three children, while 40 have been reported missing.

As of 26 May, it is estimated that the eruption directly affected 20 villages within the groupements of Kibati, Munigi and Mutaho, with an estimated 3,629 burned houses. According to the WASH cluster, over 195,000 people might have difficulty in accessing safe water due to a disabled water reservoir directly damaged by the lava. while access to electricity was cut off in large parts of Goma city. Seven schools (five primary schools and two secondary schools) and 37 health centers have been affected by the volcanic eruption.

During the night of 27 May, the government decided to evacuate ten neighbourhoods of Goma city (Majengo, Mabanga Nord, Mabanga Sud, Bujovu, Virunga, Murara, Mapendo, Mikeno, Kayembe, Le Volcan) towards Sake, thus leading to important population movements and increased humanitarian needs, before asking the population to go to the town of Rutshuru instead on May 28. As of June 1st, according OCHA, this evacuation has led to the displacement of around 234,000 people in DRC, with around 63,000 people displaced to Sake, around 67,000 to Minova, around 53,000 to Rutshuru, 11,000 to Lubero, 40,000 to Bukavu. It is estimated that around 53,000 people fled to Rwanda. As of 1 June, there is a very timid movement back to Goma, but most families, and especially the most vulnerable with no transportation mean to come back, still report they do not wish to return to Goma and are waiting for instructions from the provincial authorities.