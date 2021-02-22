UNICEF Democratic Republic of the Congo Humanitarian Situation Report No. 12: December 2020

Highlights

• In 2020, the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) confirmed the end of two Ebola outbreaks. The 10th outbreak to hit the DRC since 1976, in the Eastern part of the country, killed 2,287 people and infected 3,470, and ended on the 25th of June. The 11th outbreak, in Equateur Province in the north-west of the country, killed 55 people and infected 130. It ended the on 18 of November. UNICEF will continue to reinforce the national healthcare system, support Ebola survivors and ensure that mothers and children continue to receive quality health care.

• As of 31th December 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak has affected 22 out of the 26 provinces in the DRC, with a total of 18,248 confirmed cases. The pandemic has led to the closure of schools, with a lasting impact on the 2019-2020 school year, and the start of the 2020-2021 school year. More than 26 million students were unable to attend school from 19 April to 12 October 2020.

• Since January 2020, 549,970 people affected by humanitarian crises in Ituri, Tanganyika, South-Kivu and North-Kivu provinces have been provided with Non Food Items (NFI) life-saving emergency packages through UNICEF’s Rapid Response (UniRR). This represents nearly 120% of yearly target for 2020.