UNICEF Democratic Republic of the Congo Humanitarian Situation Report October 2019

Situation in Numbers

7,500,000

children in need of humanitarian assistance (OCHA, HRP 2019)

12,800,000

people in need

(OCHA, HRP 2019)

1,260,000*

Internally displaced people (IDPs) (HRP 2019)

*estimates for 2019

19,890

cases of cholera reported since January

(Ministry of Health)

Highlights

30 September 2019, UNICEF’s Rapid Response to Movements of Population (RRMP) has officially ended after being the largest provider of multi-sectoral aid for rapid responses in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)

September 2019, a new academic school year has started in the DRC. UNICEF has reached over 170,000 children with access to quality education and psychosocial support, distribution of learning materials, and training of teachers to further promote a stable learning environment. Despite these efforts, educational needs in the DRC remain significant with over 2.6 million children affected by emergencies

UNICEF has scaled up its humanitarian response in Ituri and South Kivu provinces because of new waves of violence in the affected areas

The DRC Humanitarian Action for Children is significantly underfunded with a 74% funding gap. This gap impacts UNICEF’s response to recurring crises and prevent more than 3 million children from accessing their basic rights, such as access to education and nutritional support

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF appeals for US$ 326M to sustain provision of humanitarian services for women and children in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). In September, UNOCHA and the United Kingdom Committee for UNICEF have generously contributed to UNICEF DRC humanitarian response. UNICEF expresses its sincere gratitude to all public and private donors for the contributions received. However, the 2019 HAC still has a funding gap of 74%. Without sufficient funding, over 700,000 children will not have access to adequate therapeutic care for severe acute malnutrition (SAM), over 750,000 children affected by conflicts or natural disasters will not access quality education and psychosocial activities, and 737,000 persons affected by conflicts or natural disasters will not gain access to basic WASH services.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs