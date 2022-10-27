UNICEF Democratic Republic of the Congo Flash Update (Upsurge of violence in Rutshuru territory) as of 27 October 2022

Highlights

• After a period of relative calm the last few months, fighting restarted since last week and has significantly intensified since 26 October.

• While 200,000 people were already displaced since July 2022, over 35,000 people are reportedly newly displaced in Rutshuru territory worsening already acute humanitarian needs. Approximately 6,500 reportedly fled to Uganda.

• Despite the very volatile and unpredictable environment, UNICEF and partners continue to provide assistance to the most vulnerable in Rutshuru and Nyiragongo territories

Situation Overview

On Thursday 20 October, clashes between the FARDC and the M23 resumed in the Rangira-Rwanguba region of Rutshuru territory in the North Kivu province.

On Wednesday 26 October, fighting intensified and clashes continue to be reported in Rusthuru territory with of use heavy weapon leading to massive population displacements. While an estimated 200,000 people were already displaced since the latest violence in July 2022 in differents sites in Rutshuru and Kiwanja, as well as in host families in Kalengera, Rugari, Ntamugenga, Rumangabo, OCHA estimates that over 35,000 people are newly displaced in Rutshuru territory.

Approximately 6,500 reportedly fled to Uganda.

UNICEF through its network of partners present on ground was able to gather the below information of the current situation.

Security context :

• On Wednesday 26 October, long-range artillery was used between FARDC and M23 • MONUSCO’s Force Intervention Brigade is deployed to secure the RN2 axis between Goma and Rutshuru. The Bugari crossroads on the RN2 south of Rutshuru, which gives access to the Bunagana axis, is still under FARDC control, contrary to rumors circulating on social networks.

• Many rumors are circulating about the occupation of Rwanguba (bridge), Rangira, Rokoro by the M23 and possible progress to Rutshuru centre.

• Given the very volatile situation, many humanitarian actors preventively left Rusthsuru area.

Humanitarian situation:

• Following this upsurge of violence, important population movements are reported woresening the existing acute humanitarian needs in Tongo, Kiwanja, Kiseguro, Kisharo, Rutshuru centre, Kanyabanonga and Kanyaruchinya . 72 wounded people were taken care of by MSF in Rusthuru

• In Rusthuru territory:

o Since 20 October, some 4,910 households reportedly arrived in Tongo.

o The population of the Rwasa 2 site has reportedly begun to move towards Kanyabayonga (on the Kiwanja - Lubero axis).

o Part of the population of Rutshuru center and Kiwanja is allegedly moving preventively towards Goma and Kiseguro (Kiwanja-Ishasha axis).

o In Ntamugenga, after intense shelling on Wednesday 26 October, part of the population reportedly moved to Kako and now probably to Tongo and Rubare. Many wounded people arrived at the reference health center of Ntamugenga. Some people were also displaced to the Institut Nzirimo, the Primary school of Ntamugenga and the religious sister’s convent of Ntamugenga. There has been no fighting in Ntamugenga for 48 hours.

o Internally displaced people from Rubare, Kako, Ntamugenga and Kalengera are reportedly now moving towards Goma, Tongo, Rugari.

• In Kanyaruchinya, Nyriragongo Territory (10km north Goma):