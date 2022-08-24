UNICEF Democratic Republic of the Congo Ebola Situation Report, 24 August 2022

Highlights

Since the alert of the case, UNICEF immediately activated its response mechanism in support and close collaboration with the Government of the DRC and other UN agencies and partners.

On 21 August 2022, the Minister of Public Health of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) confirmed that a forty-six-year-old female died of the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) at Beni Health Zone general hospital in the province of North Kivu.

Situation Overview

On 15 August 2022, the Beni Health Zone was informed of the suspect death of a forty-six-year-old female at the Beni general hospital. The patient was admitted on 23 July 2022, initially for other conditions, but later presented with EVD-like symptoms, resulting in an alert. A swab test for EVD was performed, however, no Safe and Dignified Burial (SDB) was conducted. Following the alert, further investigations and contact listing started.

On 21 August 2022, the Ministry of Public Health declared that the patient died of EVD. The sample tested positive for EVD at the Beni laboratory which was confirmed later at the Laboratoire Rodolphe Merieux - INRB (National Institute of Biomedical Research) in Goma. The sequencing analysis indicated that this outbreak is related to the 2018-2020 Nord Kivu/Ituri EVD outbreak.