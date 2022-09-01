UNICEF Democratic Republic of the Congo Ebola Situation Report #2, 28 August 2022

Highlights

• The first and only recorded case of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in the North Kivu Province was recorded 12 days ago.

• A total of 115,652 persons, including 65,512 women, have received essential information on both EVD and COVID-19 prevention.

• Around three tons of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) have arrived in Beni to reinforce Water Sanitation and Hygiene and Infection, Prevention and Control activities.

Situation Overview

• As of 28 August 2022, 172 contacts have been identified of which 74.4 per cent have been followed-up.

• The Ebola Treatment Center (ETC) is not yet functional; however, 11 isolation beds are available (five at the Beni General Hospital and six at the Kanzuli Health Center).

• Six suspected cases have been isolated at the Beni General Hospital and the Kanzuli Health Center where they have received psychological support.

• Two vaccination sites were opened on 25 August 2022. As of 28 August, among the 67 persons vaccinated, only 21 are contacts.

UNICEF’s Response

• UNICEF is present in the North Kivu Province, with a field office in Goma covering the North Kivu and Maniema provinces, comprising 56 staff, as well as a sub-office in Beni.

The UNICEF team is supporting the provincial and local government to respond to this 4th outbreak in the North Kivu province, the 15th for the DRC. As in previous outbreaks,

UNICEF’s support revolves around the main areas of Infection Prevention and Control (IPC), Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE), Psychosocial Support (PSS), Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) and Integrated Outbreak Analytics (IOA).