UNHCR Weekly Emergency Update - Ituri, South Kivu and North Kivu Provinces, Democratic Republic of the Congo (16 - 31 March 2020)

In Ruthsuru Territory (North Kivu Province), the construction of 813 emergency shelters is underway at the displacement site of Kanyatsi. Some 1,400 households who recently arrived at the site are in the process of being registered.

In South Kivu Province, communitybased protection structures supported by UNHCR’s partner AVSI reached 2,392 participants through awareness-raising on sexual and gender-based violence, the promotion of positive masculinity, and child protection in Uvira and Fizi territories.

Ituri Province: In Bunia, some 10,000 new arrivals since February have contributed to existing overcrowding in the city’s displacement sites, where land availability restricts humanitarian actors’ ability to construct more housing. Communal shelters and some individual dwellings are under construction, but the communal shelters will offer little protection against COVID-19. The new arrivals fled ongoing military operations in their previous displacement areas. In Djugu and Mambasa territories, armed groups resorted to reprisals against local populations, in response to military operations by DRC’s army against them. Criminality is also increasing throughout the area. Armed men raided two villages in the Mangala area (Djugu Territory) and killed six returnees, including one child. In the Walendu Pitsi area (Mambasa Territory) armed men killed two returnees for allegedly having stolen 10,000 Congolese Francs (about 5.8 US Dollars). This situation holds a risk of negatively impacting social cohesion in the area, as the different parties belong to different communities.

North Kivu Province: In Beni Territory, the security situation continues to be marked by ADF and other armed groups’ actions, as well as by the ongoing military offensive against them. As Government forces claimed victories over ADF, 100 elements of the Mai Mai armed group reportedly surrendered to army in Rutshuru Territory. Meanwhile, local populations continue to experience human rights violations and forced displacement, due to individual attacks and fighting between the armed groups and the army.

Since 19 March, a timid return movement began to be observed from Nobili, where around 24,000 households fled in December 2019 due to killings by the ADF. The self-organized return movement of 165 households is described by others as a “go and see” approach, to evaluate whether the situation is favorable to return in areas of origin. The families are returning to areas that are not accessible to humanitarian actors for the moment, as access to Nobili is only possible via Uganda, while borders remain closed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Kivu Province: Clashes between the Mai Mai armed group and the DRC’s army continued in Fizi Territory, affecting the area close to Lemera. In several locations in Fizi and Kabambare territories, the local population has been victim of several serious human rights violations committed by armed groups, including kidnappings, killings, rape and lootings. In some cases, staff from international NGOs were targeted. In Kabambare Territory, attacks by combatants have intensified, causing the displacement of approximately 40 households towards Fizi Territory. Factions of another armed group maintain control in Walungu and Mwenga territories, where they continue to commit human rights violations against civilians. In Shabunda Territory, armed groups are forcibly recruiting children. There have been reports of harassment of civilians who are accused by the DRC’s army of being members of armed groups.