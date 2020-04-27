UNHCR Weekly Emergency Update - Ituri, South Kivu and North Kivu Provinces, Democratic Republic of the Congo (9 - 16 March 2020)

MAIN HIGHLIGHTS

Operational context and protection situation Ituri Province: Attacks by armed group CODECO continued in Djugu Territory, resulting in 14 deaths. A catholic church in Fataki, Djugu Territory was attacked by unknown assailants, causing the displacement of 1,275 families towards Bule, Drodro and surrounding villages. In Mambasa Territory, the population has gradually been fleeing their homes since late February, out of fear of attacks by the Allied Democratic Forces Amidst the pre-existing emergency in eastern DRC, UNHCR is also preparing its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Priorities in terms of COVID-19 response include activities in WASH, shelter and multi-purpose cash assistance targeting the most vulnerable persons.

In response to the ongoing emergency in Ituri Province, UNHCR and partners provided multi-purpose cash assistance to 491 vulnerable households in Kasenyi and Tchomia, Ituri Province. The assistance targeted women at risk of SGBV and single women households.

In Beni Territory (North Kivu Province), a total of 23,917 IDPs were registered in an online system used by various humanitarian actors. 18,921 persons (2,703 households) arrived in the area of Mangina, while 4,996 (860 households) were registered in the area of Bulambo.

Operational context and protection situation

Ituri Province: Attacks by armed group CODECO continued in Djugu Territory, resulting in 14 deaths. A catholic church in Fataki, Djugu Territory was attacked by unknown assailants, causing the displacement of 1,275 families towards Bule, Drodro and surrounding villages. In Mambasa Territory, the population has gradually been fleeing their homes since late February, out of fear of attacks by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF). The persons remaining in the zone face severely movement restrictions and are at risk of food insecurity as food prices have tripled due to limited availability. Humanitarian assistance has been hampered by insecurity.

North Kivu Province: Attacks by armed groups against the local population continued in several locations, especially Masisi and Ruthsuru territories. 378 protection incidents were recorded by INTERSOS, mostly extortions (105), kidnappings (65), and bodily harm (55). In Beni Territory, the DRC’s army continued its operations against armed groups. The Mai Mai armed group, and alleged ADF elements, killed and kidnapped several persons, resulting in 274 households fleeing towards Mamove and Oicha. There are reports of an upsurge of Mai Mai activities and related incidents in Lubero Territory, where the armed group is said to have abducted over a dozen civilians as a retaliation for not paying illegal taxes, according to UNHCR’s protection monitoring.

South Kivu Province: Clashes between the Mai Mai and the DRC’s army continued in Fizi Territory, affecting the area close to Lemera. In several locations in Fizi and Kabambare territories, the local population has fallen victim to serious human rights violations committed by armed groups, including kidnappings, killings and lootings. In Mayange village, Kabambare Territory, attacks by Twa combatants have intensified, causing movements of approximately 40 households towards Fizi Territory.