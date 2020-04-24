UNHCR Weekly Emergency Update - Ituri, South Kivu and North Kivu Provinces, Democratic Republic of the Congo (2 - 9 March 2020)

MAIN HIGHLIGHTS

UNHCR’s partner Caritas completed the construction of 74 additional emergency shelters at the new Kigonze displacement site in Bunia (Ituri Province), thereby reaching a total of 2,065 shelters built in the site. 346 persons were also transferred to Kigonze, for a total of 7,871.

As part of Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) for community-based protection in South Kivu Province,

UNHCR’s partner AVSI completed the rehabilitation of one Child Friendly Space, and continued the construction of another one in Makobola, Fizi Territory.

Community-based protection structures, supported by UNHCR’s partner Caritas, reached 762 persons through awareness raising on sexual and genderbased violence themes, particularly on referral mechanisms for victims, in six localities in North Kivu Province.

Operational context and protection situation

Ituri Province: The security situation across Ituri Province remained unstable. Alleged elements of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) multiplied incursions in Mambasa Territory. Following raids, the population was forced to flee to Mambasa center and North Kivu Province. During two incursions into Djugu Territory, unidentified armed men killed nine returnees, including three children. These same incursions caused the displacement of 220 families towards Fataki center. The resurgence of attacks by elements of unknown armed groups in Mahagi Territory created tensions between the local communities, negatively impacting peaceful coexistence.

North Kivu Province: The humanitarian situation in Beni Territory continued to be heavily impacted by armed groups’ activities. UNHCR’s partner INTERSOS documented 314 human rights violations, affecting 239 men and 75 women. Masisi and Lubero were the territories most affected by these violations.

South Kivu Province: Clashes were reported between two armed groups, as well as a military operation against Mai-Mai elements in Salamabila, Kabambare Territory. In Maniema Province, armed groups continued to force people to flee to the neighboring province of South Kivu. Since January 2020, about 35,000 persons have fled from Salamabila towards localities in neighboring South Kivu, including Kilembwe, Misisi and Lulimba. These recurrent incursions have further weakened the timid return movements that had been observed in Salamabila.