UNHCR Weekly Emergency Update - Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu Provinces, Democratic Republic of the Congo (22 June - 6 July 2020)

UNHCR distributed 101,777 bars of soap to refugees, asylum seekers and IDPs in Eastern Congo and continued to raise awareness with communities to prevent SGBV and improve knowledge about COVID-19.

The humanitarian situation continues to aggravate in the east of the DRC. Attacks against civilians by armed groups and in some cases attributed to the Congolese army continue to uproot thousands of families.

Uganda temporarily opened its border allowing 3,000 displaced Congolese persons to seek protection and asylum across the border. UNHCR has coordinated their transfer ensuring respect of COVID-19 preventive measures.

KEY FIGURES

Over 4.5M* Persons are internally displaced in Ituri (1.7M), North Kivu (1.7M) and South Kivu (1M) provinces.

95%* Of all IDPs in North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri (4.2M)

Over 305,000 IDPs are hosted at CCCM coordinated IDP sites, while about 65,000 persons are resided at spontaneous sites.