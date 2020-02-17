UNHCR Weekly Emergency Update - Ituri and North Kivu Provinces, Democratic Republic of the Congo (10 - 17 February 2020)

Ituri Province

Armed clashes, in some cases involving the Congolese army, have intensified in the southern part of Irumu Territory and in Djugu Territory. 338 protection incidents were recorded by UNHCR’s partner INTERSOS during the reporting period, compared to 267 the previous week. In southern Irumu Territory, attacks and killings by alleged Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) elements led multiple internally displaced households to flee from informal sites to IOM-managed sites (figure to be confirmed). Two persons, including one displaced woman, were killed by stray bullets.

Background: Since the intensification of a military operation by the Congolese army against armed groups in Beni Territory (North Kivu Province), these armed groups have moved towards Mambasa forest in Ituri Province, with ensuing violence and human rights violations. In addition, since 6 June 2019, generalized violence led to massive new displacements in Ituri Province. 230,357 persons fled their homes between June and November 2019; bringing the total to 1.1 million IDPs in the province according to the Commission de Mouvement de Population (CMP), a committee made up of government and humanitarian agencies. The majority reside in host communities (80%), while 220,000 have fled towards 87 IDPs sites. 87,577 IDPs live in 12 UNHCR-coordinated displacement sites. 53,552 IDPs reside in 39 IOM-coordinated sites, and the remaining are in informal sites.

North Kivu Province

Human rights violations committed by armed groups were reported in the Eringeti region, amidst the ongoing military operations against alleged members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF). Supposed members of the Mai Mai militia also caused security concerns in eastern Beni Territory. In the first two weeks of February, 150,000 persons were estimated to have been displaced in and around Beni. This is in addition to the 160,000 who were confirmed displaced in Nobili, in eastern Beni Territory. Displaced persons in the towns of Beni and Butembo told UNHCR about the atrocities they endured, including killings, decapitations, abductions looting and the destruction of property by alleged ADF fighters, and in some cases by elements of the armed forces.

Background: According to the CMP, there are over 1.6 million IDPs are in North Kivu Province as of January 2020. OCHA has reported that an estimated 436,000 persons fled their homes between September 2019 and January 2020. The vast majority of IDPs in North Kivu (94%) live with host communities, while some 67,903 reside in 13 UNHCR-coordinated sites and 22,500 displaced persons reside in 9 IOM-coordinated sites.