UNHCR Weekly Emergency Update - Ituri and North Kivu Provinces, Democratic Republic of the Congo (3 - 10 February 2020)

Operational context and protection situation

Ituri Province

Attacks by different armed groups continued in the territories of Djugu, Mahagi and Irumu. In Beni Territory (North Kivu Province), a military operation against the Mai Mai and the Allied Defense Forces (ADF) armed groups caused the armed groups to move towards the forest in Mambasa Territory in Ituri Province, where dozens of civilians were killed. The lack of military presence combined with the threats posed by presumed ADF members against the local population in the area pose a serious protection risk. In Mambasa, the population demonstrated against the repeated attacks, and denounced a possible coalition between the Mai Mai and ADF armed groups.

Background: Since 6 June 2019, generalized violence led to massive new displacements in Ituri Province. 230,357 persons fled their homes between June and November 2019, bringing the total to 1.1 million IDPs according to the Commission de Mouvement de Population (CMP), a commission made up of government and humanitarian agencies. The majority resides in host communities (80%), while 220,000 persons have fled towards 87 IDPs sites. 87,577 IDPs live in 12 displacement sites coordinated by UNHCR, while 53,552 live in 39 sites coordinated by IOM, and the remaining are staying in informal sites.

North Kivu Province

On 7 and 9 February, presumed members of the ADF armed group attacked local populations in the villages of Makusa and Makeke, near Mambasa town in Ituri Province, causing a significant preventive displacement of the inhabitants of nearby Mangina, Beni Territory (North Kivu Province), towards the cities of Beni, Oicha and Butembo and their surroundings. The village of Mamove, in Beni Territory, was also attacked twice by alleged ADF elements, killing 15 persons. As result, around 942 households (about 4,750 persons) fled the area; 800 households moved towards Eringeti, 92 towards Samboko and 50 to Mavivi. In north-western Masisi Territory, there were continued reports of violence in areas held by armed groups. Communities were more and more isolated, while those believed to have provided information to outsiders were detained and beaten. MONUSCO patrols could not enter the area. Still in Masisi Territory, land disputes between farmers and pastoralists have intensified since 2 January. Approximately 690 households fled from the village of Bihira to neighboring villages and on February 9, armed men attacked the displaced persons. This conflict has increasingly fueled intercommunity tensions.

Background: Over 1.6 million IDPs are located in North Kivu Province as of January 2020, according to the Commission de Mouvement de Population, a commission made up of Government and humanitarian agencies. As reported by OCHA, an estimated 436,000 persons fled their homes between September 2019 and January 2020. The vast majority of IDPs in North Kivu (94%) live with host communities, while some 67,903 reside in 13 IDP sites coordinated by UNHCR and 22,500 displaced persons reside in 9 sites coordinated by IOM.