UNHCR Weekly Emergency Update - Ituri and North Kivu Provinces, Democratic Republic of the Congo - 7 – 13 January 2020

Operational context and protection situation

Ituri Province

The security situation was calm in the city of Bunia. However, armed clashes resumed in the territories of Djugu, Irumu and Mahagi during the reporting period. In addition, natural hazards (floods and violent winds) affected areas along the shores of Lake Albert. Consequently, population movements were reported in the affected areas, and displaced people faced various protection risks. On 13 January, armed clashes opposing the DRC army and an armed group in the Walendu Tatsi sector, in Djugu Territory, led to a movement of population. According to local sources, the displaced fled from Tsoro, Pitso, Uzi, Angu and Ata villages towards Pimbo, Budu, Djugu-center and Atse, were they need urgent humanitarian assistance.

BACKGROUND: Since 6 June 2019, generalized violence led to massive new displacements in Ituri Province. UNHCR and IOM recorded over 110,000 new arrivals in IDP sites in Djugu, Mahagi and Irumu territories between 31 May and 20 June. OCHA estimated that 360,000 people were displaced by the recent crisis; some 145,000 towards IDP sites and the rest to host communities. As displacements continued, Ituri’s Site Management and Coordination Working Group (CCCM) now estimates that almost 227,000 people are staying in 72 IDP sites, 12 of them coordinated by UNHCR, and housing over 82,000 individuals (17,000 households). Outside of Bunia, the largest concentrations of IDPs are found in Drodro, Rho, Fataki, Kasenyi, Tchomia and Ramogi, in Djugu, Irumu and Mahagi territories. Overall, some 929,821 people are displaced throughout the Province according to the Comité de Mouvement de Population, a mixed committee made up of Government and the national and international Humanitarian community. UNHCR’s Protection Monitoring system documented 8,100 human rights violations between January and December 2019 in Ituri Province.

North Kivu Province

The security context was dominated by the resumption of clashes between armed groups in the Bashali-Mokoto area, Masisi Territory, as well as by armed men’s activities on the Mweso (Masisi) and Nyanzale (Rutshuru) axis. Military operations by the DRC army against armed groups continued. Army officials announced that they controlled more than 80% of the Kihondo groupement in Rutshuru Territory. Consequently, population movements and human rights violations (lootings, murders, extorsions, etc.) were reported. 49 cases of cholera were reported at the Saint Benoit health center in Masisi Territory, due to a shortage of drinking and potable water. The continued military operation in these territories of North-Kivu has forced over 1,400 civilians to seek refuge in Kalehe Territory, South Kivu Province. They said to have been subject to human rights violations including arbitrary arrests, physical assault and denial of resources.

BACKGROUND: Over 1.5 million IDPs are located in North Kivu Province as of 25 December 2019 according to the Comité de Mouvement de Population, a mixed committee made up of Government and the national and international Humanitarian community. The vast majority (94%) live with host communities, while some 90,263 reside in 22 IDP sites coordinated by UNHCR or IOM. Displacements are mostly cyclical, with numerous causes including armed conflict, human rights violations committed by armed groups and state armed forces, land conflicts, inter-ethnic violence, illegal exploitation of mineral resources, and others. Between March and early June 2019, attacks against civilians and military outposts by a prominent armed group led to significant displacements from Kamango to Nobili (Beni Territory). OCHA reported that 112,000 IDPs were located in the Nobili area. As of late October, it was thought that most of them have returned. However, a new massive forced displacement was generated from 15th December onwards, of up to 24,000 households (130,000 individuals). In Masisi and Rutshuru territories, OCHA reports that over 67,000 people were displaced towards host communities in May and June alone, while arrivals into several IDP sites have been significant. UNHCR’s Protection Monitoring system documented 13,396 human rights violations between January and December 2019 throughout the Province.