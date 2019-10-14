UNHCR Weekly Emergency Update - Ituri and North Kivu Provinces, Democratic Republic of the Congo - 1 October – 7 October 2019

Operational context and protection situation

Ituri Province

Armed clashes continued to endanger civilians in Mambasa, Djugu and Irumu territories during the week. Most of the 178 reported human rights violations were lootings, injuries, and sexual violence. As in the previous week, there were no reported attacks on IDP sites, due to intensified army patrolling with MONUSCO’s support, especially at night. Peace and reconciliation efforts were intensified by local authorities and community leaders in Djugu Territory. Return movements of Congolese refugees who had sought asylum in Uganda since May were observed in Djugu and Mahagi, with exact numbers yet to be established. Some 315 returnee households are estimated to have returned to their places of origin (10 to Mahagi and 305 to Djugu), taking advantage of the relative calm, and to enroll their children in school. Timid returns of IDPs to their areas of origin were also observed by community leaders from Ituri’s provincial capital Bunia, and neighboring locality Iga Barrière (Irumu).

BACKGROUND: Since 6 June, generalized violence has led to massive new displacements in Ituri Province. UNHCR and IOM recorded over 110,000 new arrivals in IDP sites in Djugu, Mahagi and Irumu territories between 31 May and 20 June. OCHA estimated that 360,000 people were displaced by the recent crisis; some 145,000 towards IDP sites and the rest (215,000) in host communities. As displacements continued, Ituri’s Site Management and Coordination Working Group (CCCM) estimates that almost 227,000 people are staying in 87 IDP sites. Outside Bunia, the largest concentrations of IDPs are in Drodro, Rho, Fataki, Kasenyi and Tchomia, in Djugu and Irumu territories. In Mahagi territory, there is a large concentration of IDPs in Ramogi. In June, 8,647 people fled to Uganda according to UNHCR’s Uganda office, nearly doubling the number of daily crossings compared to May 2019. UNHCR’s Protection Monitoring system documented 4,567 incidents between January and September 2019 in Ituri Province.