UNHCR Weekly Emergency Update - Ituri and North Kivu Provinces, Democratic Republic of the Congo - 14 September – 22 September 2019

Operational context and protection situation

Ituri Province

During the reporting period, attacks targeting villages and IDP sites continued. Killings, lootings, abductions, injuries, and cases of rapes were reported mostly in Djugu and Irumu territories. The protection environment for civilians is of extreme concern in Djugu Territory, following the resurgence of attacks in Drodro, Bule, and in the spontaneous site of Rho. Ongoing violence in Djugu, and fear of further attacks, led to a significant movement of already-displaced people towards the localities of Katoto and Lopa, as well as to Bunia, the provincial capital of Ituri, and neighbouring Iga Barrière. Estimations of forced displacement linked to last week’s violence in Djugu Territory are of some 750-800 households. During the same period, there was a decrease in incidents perpetrated by armed groups in western Mambasa Territory, due to intensified army patrols. As of September, the CCCM Cluster estimates that nearly 227,000 displaced people are staying in 87 IDP sites across Ituri Province, many of them without assistance.

BACKGROUND: Since 6 June, generalized violence has led to massive new displacements in Ituri Province. UNHCR and IOM recorded over 110,000 new arrivals in IDP sites in Djugu, Mahagi and Irumu territories between 31 May and 20 June. OCHA estimates that 360,000 people were displaced by the recent crisis; some 145,000 towards IDP sites and the rest (215,000) in host communities. As displacements continued in September, the CCCM Cluster estimates that almost 227,000 people are staying in 87 IDP sites across Ituri. Outside of Bunia, the largest concentrations of IDPs are found in Drodro, Rho, Fataki, Kasenyi and Tchomia, in Djugu and Irumu territories. In Mahagi Territory, there is a large concentration of IDPs in Ramogi. In June, 8,647 people also fled to Uganda according to UNHCR’s Uganda office, nearly doubling the number of daily crossings compared to May 2019.