29 Nov 2019

UNHCR Weekly Emergency Update #20 - Ituri and North Kivu Provinces, Democratic Republic of the Congo - 12 - 18 November 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 29 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (513.42 KB)

Operational context and protection situation

Ituri Province The security and protection environment in Ituri deteriorated during the reporting week, due to increased armed group activity, especially in Djugu and Irumu territories. UNHCR’s Protection Monitoring recorded 165 human rights violations in Ituri, compared to 111 incidents last week, an increase of 54 incidents (48.6%). Civilians endured killings, lootings and injuries committed by elements of the national army, presumed elements of armed groups, and unidentified armed men. Displaced people living in spontaneous sites are especially exposed to human rights violations.
Cases of rape committed against minors remain of concern. 589 households are estimated to have become recently displaced due to ongoing violence in Mahagi and Djugu territories. In addition, 62 huts burned down this week in a natural fire in a spontaneous IDP site in Djugu. In Mambasa Territory, unidentified assailants continued to disrupt the Ebola response; an Ebola screening point and handwashing devices were set on fire, and a humanitarian worker was assaulted in his home.

BACKGROUND: Since 6 June, generalized violence has led to massive new displacements in Ituri Province. UNHCR and IOM recorded over 110,000 new arrivals in IDP sites in Djugu, Mahagi and Irumu territories between 31 May and 20 June. OCHA estimated that 360,000 people were displaced by the recent crisis; some 145,000 towards IDP sites and the rest to host communities. As displacements have continued, Ituri’s Site Management and Coordination Working Group (CCCM) now estimates that almost 227,000 people are staying in 72 IDP sites. Outside of Bunia, the largest concentrations of IDPs are found in Drodro, Rho, Fataki, Kasenyi, Tchomia and Ramogi, in Djugu, Irumu and Mahagi territories. An estimated 1,575 people who had fled to Uganda were observed as having returned, but UNHCR is not able to establish exact numbers. UNHCR’s Protection Monitoring system documented 5,530 incidents between January and October 2019 in Ituri Province.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.