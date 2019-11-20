UNHCR Weekly Emergency Update #19 - Ituri and North Kivu Provinces, Democratic Republic of the Congo - 5 - 11 November 2019

Operational context and protection situation

Ituri Province. UNHCR’s Protection Monitoring recorded 111 human rights violations in Ituri, compared to 199 the week prior, a decrease of 88 incidents (44%). The reduction could be due to a comparative lull in armed conflict, notably in Djugu Territory. However, civilians continued to endure human rights violations committed by state armed forces, the national police, and unidentified armed men. Cases of rape committed against minors remained of concern. In Irumu Territory, which recorded the highest percentage of violations (47%), prominent armed groups continued to target civilians, including in two cases of kidnapping. Voluntary restrictions of movements also continued, with civilians afraid to visit their fields. Increasing displacement from North Kivu Province into southern Irumu Territory (Ituri Province), were reported. In Mambasa Territory, local armed groups’ enduring hostility towards the Ebola response severely impacted access to health, and the protection environment. Following the assassination of a community radio presenter engaged in the Ebola response on 2 November, the radio ceased broadcasting due to fear of retaliation.

BACKGROUND: Since 6 June, generalized violence has led to massive new displacements in Ituri Province. UNHCR and IOM recorded over 110,000 new arrivals in IDP sites in Djugu, Mahagi and Irumu territories between 31 May and 20 June. OCHA estimated that 360,000 people were displaced by the recent crisis; some 145,000 towards IDP sites and the rest to host communities. As displacements have continued, Ituri’s Site Management and Coordination Working Group (CCCM) now estimates that almost 227,000 people are staying in 72 IDP sites. Outside of Bunia, the largest concentrations of IDPs are found in Drodro, Rho, Fataki, Kasenyi and Tchomia, in Djugu and Irumu territories. In Mahagi Territory, there is a large concentration of IDPs in Ramogi. Spontaneous returns of an estimated 1,575 people who had fled to Uganda were observed, but UNHCR is not able to establish exact numbers. UNHCR’s Protection Monitoring system documented 5,530 incidents between January and October in Ituri Province.