UNHCR response to the emergency situation in northern Democratic Republic of the Congo (January - February 2022)

Key figures

212,693 Central African Refugees are currently living in the DRC

15,475 Refugees relocated to Modale, Sidi and Nzakara (Nord-Ubangi), Wenze (Sub-Ubangi) development hubs since May 2021

15,360 Refugee identity cards distributed in North Ubangi, South Ubangi and Bas Uele Provinces from May until now

Highlights

After improving infrastructure and doing a community awareness raising campaign, UNHCR relaunched relocations to the Modale development hub (North Ubangi), with 815 refugees relocated from the area of Gomba.

On 21 February, UNHCR inaugurated a fully equipped health centre and six classrooms in Modale, North Ubangi province, at the presence of UNHCR DRC’s Representative and the North Ubangi Vice-Governor.

In South Ubangi province, 700 refugees living with special needs in Wenze development hub, South Ubangi received cash assistance from UNHCR.

