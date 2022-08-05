UNHCR Regional Update - Southern Africa Operational Update (May - June 2022)

Highlights

Communication with communities and consultations rolled out in Angola, Malawi and Republic of the Congo.

Prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA) awareness-raising and programming continued.

World Refugee Day commemorated in refugee-hosting communities across Southern Africa.

During May and June:

11,408 people received household items and shelter materials in the Republic of the Congo

6,000 people affected by floods received emergency assistance in South Africa

1,730 people provided with legal assistance to obtain official documentation in Mozambique

8,433 people reached with PSEA awareness in Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)

2,617 people received official identity documents and birth certificates in Zambia

67 farmers received agricultural inputs and cash assistance in Zimbabwe