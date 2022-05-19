DR Congo + 9 more

UNHCR Regional Update - Southern Africa Operational Update (March 2022)

Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Highlights

  • Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRRP) for the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) situation seeks US$ 650M to assist 1.4 million people in 2022

  • UNHCR Level 2 Emergency declared for Mozambique marking a scale-up in response to the impacts of Tropical Cyclone Gombe

  • International Women’s Day events held across the region highlighted women’s leadership and contributions in refugee communities

During the month of March:

12,019 people received soap and sanitary material in Zimbabwe

9,207 people accessed outpatient health care in Zambia

3,678 birth certificates issued in the DRC to help prevent statelessness

215 technical and vocational training students graduated in Mozambique

163 government and security sector officials trained in Angola

58 refugees departed on resettlement from South Africa

Related Content