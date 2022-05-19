UNHCR Regional Update - Southern Africa Operational Update (March 2022)

Highlights
Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRRP) for the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) situation seeks US$ 650M to assist 1.4 million people in 2022
UNHCR Level 2 Emergency declared for Mozambique marking a scale-up in response to the impacts of Tropical Cyclone Gombe
International Women’s Day events held across the region highlighted women’s leadership and contributions in refugee communities
During the month of March:
12,019 people received soap and sanitary material in Zimbabwe
9,207 people accessed outpatient health care in Zambia
3,678 birth certificates issued in the DRC to help prevent statelessness
215 technical and vocational training students graduated in Mozambique
163 government and security sector officials trained in Angola
58 refugees departed on resettlement from South Africa