UNHCR Regional Update - Southern Africa Operational Update (February 2022)

Highlights

Livelihoods: Support continued across the region, while additional resources are needed to reach a larger portion of people in need.

Tropical Strom Ana: UNHCR worked to deliver assistance to those impacted by the storm, notably in Mozambique and Malawi.

COVID-19: 5,000 more refugees, asylum-seekers and internally displaced persons (IDPs) vaccinated in the region.

During the month of February:

12,526 IDPs received core relief items (CRIs) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)

145 families supported in Namibia following rain and flood damage

30 LGBTQI individuals participated in targeted protection information sessions in Zambia

150 fuel-efficient cooking stoves distributed to refugees in the Republic of the Congo

72 refugee households had their roofs repaired and replaced in Angola

15 builders trained on WASH facilities construction standards in Zimbabwe