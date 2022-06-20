UNHCR Regional Update - Southern Africa Operational Update (April 2022)

Highlights
Voluntary repatriation progressed with 1,400 individuals returning to their country of origin by end of April
Refugee inclusion continued to be pursued in national development plans and financial systems
Preventing statelessness through birth certificates and official documentation remained a priority
During the month of April
13,064 women and girls received sanitary materials in Malawi
3,356 people registered and documented to prevent statelessness in Eswatini
2,650 people benefitted from a new health post in the Republic of the Congo
784 people provided with legal assistance to obtain official documentation in Mozambique
180 teachers provided with training in the Democratic Republic of the Congo
142 refugee leaders, parents and students received protection training in Angola