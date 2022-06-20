UNHCR Regional Update - Southern Africa Operational Update (April 2022)

Highlights

Preventing statelessness through birth certificates and official documentation remained a priority

Refugee inclusion continued to be pursued in national development plans and financial systems

Voluntary repatriation progressed with 1,400 individuals returning to their country of origin by end of April

During the month of April

13,064 women and girls received sanitary materials in Malawi

3,356 people registered and documented to prevent statelessness in Eswatini

2,650 people benefitted from a new health post in the Republic of the Congo

784 people provided with legal assistance to obtain official documentation in Mozambique

180 teachers provided with training in the Democratic Republic of the Congo